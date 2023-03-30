3 Cameroonian women were among 16 people rescued from capsized migrant boat

Antigua and Barbuda immigration officials verified that three Cameroonian women were among the 30 migrants from West Africa onboard the fishing vessel that drowned off the coast of St. Kitts.

Today, during a press conference, Antigua and Barbuda’s chief immigration officer, Katrina Yearwood, revealed the nationalities of the ladies.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) announced that 14 Cameroonians and 2 Antiguans were recovered from the water, while 3 men perished.

There is an ongoing hunt for thirteen guys who are still missing.

Late Monday night, thirty migrants and two Antiguans departed Urlings, Antigua aboard the French-registered vessel Jenna B towards the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tuesday shortly after midnight, approximately 12 nautical miles south of Conaree, St. Kitts, SKNDF received an SOS from a sinking vessel.