3 Caribbean Islands added to Russia’s unfriendly list

Bermuda, Cayman Islands & Montserrat added to Russia’s unfriendly list

On Sunday, Russia added Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Montserrat, and Turks & Caicos to its list of enemy nations.

The Russian government said in a statement that it has added 11 British Overseas Territories to its list of unfriendly nations in response to British sanctions.

“Eleven further British Overseas Territories have joined the list of those who support the UK’s sanctions against Russia. These include Bermuda, the British Antarctic Territory, the British Indian Ocean Territory, the Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, Montserrat, the Pitcairn Islands, St. Helena, Ascension, and Tristan da Cunha, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Akrotiri and Dhekelia, and the Turks and Caicos Islands “according to the Russian government

Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Montserrat, and Turks and Caicos Islands were added to the list immediately after the announcement of sanctions, joining Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands.

Bermuda was on Moscow’s radar when the Civil Aviation Authority cancelled the airworthiness certificates of more than 740 registered Russian aircraft.

The only other Caribbean nation on Russia’s list of unfriendly nations is the Bahamas.

Source : Loop Caribbean