3 charged for theft of 130 Avocados, 1 for stealing sunset strong rum

On 05.08.22, police arrested and jointly charged Romando Rodriquez, 25 years old, Carol Rodriguez, 28 years old and Jarod Jobe, 23 years old, all Labourers of Mesopotamia with the offence of Theft.

The assailants are accused of stealing one hundred and thirty (130) Avocados valued at $130.00ECC, the property of a 55 years old Businesswoman of Fair Hall.

The fruits were stolen at Fair Hall at about 8:00 pm on 04.08.22.

The Accused persons are expected to appear before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile,

On 05.08.22, Jamal Carter, 28 years old Labourer of Sally Spring was arrested and charged with the theft of two (2) bottles of Sunset Strong Rum valued at $96.00ECC, the property of Randy’s Supermarket Ltd – stolen in Arnos Vale at about 10:30 am on 04.08.22.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court to answer the charge.