3 tropical waves will affect SVG from today through the weekend

A succession of tropical waves will move across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines beginning from today. The waves will dominate the weather pattern across SVG into the weekend.

The first wave is affecting the islands today, and a few scattered showers are expected as the day progresses into tonight.

Friday may tend to be mostly fair, but by Friday night, another wave will be in the vicinity resulting in moderate scattered showers into Saturday. Another wave will be affecting the islands on Sunday producing similar weather conditions.

Winds will blow from the east northeast (ENE) to the east (E) at approximately 20km/h- 30km/h, increasing in speed to roughly 30km/h – 45km/h over the weekend.

Moderate conditions remain on the seas, with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts, and ranging between 2.0m-2.5m on the eastern coasts. Small craft operators and sea bathers are asked to exercise caution. In addit

ion, a thin layer of Saharan haze will be across the region over the weekend.