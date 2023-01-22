3 UWI Open Campus students to receive E.B. John Memorial Bursaries

E.B. John Memorial Bursaries

On January 23rd at 2:00 pm, the University of the West Indies Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the Toronto SVG Support Group will formally present three (3) E.B. John Memorial Bursaries to Open Campus students.

Mrs. Deborah Dalrymple, Director of the Open Campus, and a member of The Toronto SVG Support Group will speak at the event, which will take place in the Open Campus’ Conference Room.

The recipients are:

Ms. Deona Nero

Ms. Debra Scipio

Mr. Dwayne Frederick