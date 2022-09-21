3 UWI student’s receive financing from Mustique Charitable Trust

The Mustique Charitable Trust, in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadine handed over bursaries to three (3) Open Campus students on Thursday, September 21St.

This year’s awardees are: Ms Sylvorn Harry – BSc Human Resources Management Mr Kelroy Richardson – BSc Youth Development Work Mr Yonnic Samuel – BSc Human Resources Management

The ceremony was held at the Conference Room of the Open Campus (Renovated Site) and addressed by the Head of the Open Campus, Mrs Deborah Dalrymple and Administration Director of the Mustique Charitable Trust, Mrs Dularie Malcolm.

The bursaries also include the presentation of a laptop to each recipient.