3-year-old boy killed by half-breed Pitbull on St. Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was fatally wounded in a dog attack in Gingerland.

It was reported to the police sometime after 2 pm on Wednesday that a dog had attacked a child.

As of now, investigations have revealed that the child was at home with family members when the incident occurred. As he walked to the back of the house, he saw several dogs chained up beside dog houses. The dog attacked the child, causing serious injuries to several parts of his body.

After being discovered by a family member, he was transported to the Alexandra Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Forensic Department visited the scene and collected evidence. Police destroyed the half-breed pit bull, which was identified as a half-breed pit bull.

As a result of a dog attack, the child’s autopsy revealed that he died from severe injuries to the face and neck.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact their nearest station.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.