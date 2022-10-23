3-Year-old among four killed in gun violence in Trinidad

Child among four killed in Diego Martin

According to police reports, around 1:20 am on Sunday 23rd October, officers of the Four Roads Criminal Investigations Department and Western Division Task Force responded to a shooting incident, in the vicinity of Winnie Mohammed Road, Diego Martin.

Four persons were killed, and two others are being treated for injuries at the hospital following gun violence”.

A three-year-old is among the four people who were shot dead.

The deceased have been identified as Nazim Owen, 3, Chelsea Julien, 28, Marcus Noel, 22, and Akil Keron.

Source : TTPS