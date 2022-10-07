30 Caribbean Nail Technicians attend NSI CARICOM Masterclass in Guyana

Some 30 persons from Guyana and the Caribbean Community are receiving in-person and online training in advanced nail technician processes, tools, and skills to cater to a more inclusive clientele including celebrity clients and the growing expatriate community.

The MasterClass was organised by Lexann McPhoy , an NSI Regional NailTechnician Educator and the owner of NSI Nails Guyana . The session opened on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Ramada Princess Hotel.

The three-day training programme will encompass both theoretical and practical knowledge of the chemistry of products, safety, and application related to the Simplicite system, Polish Pro, PolyPaste, Balance LED/UV Gel, and Attraction Acrylic systems. Participants will also gain hands-on experience with the

products during scheduled mentorship practice sessions. A written certification examination will conclude the training.

This first-of-its-kind training is being delivered by NSI global educators Katia DaSilva of South Africa, Darlene Tewitz of Canada, Isabel Fisher, of the United

States, and local and regional NSI educator Lexann McPhoy.

“Our training on NSI Nail products was designed to help women accelerate their careers, by learning techniques that will set them apart, and provide better earning potential. This regional training will be rolled out on a country-by-country basis, to drive our women empowerment initiatives,” said Lexann McPhoy. Isabel Fisher, NSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Isabel Fisher said “NSI is excited to hold this in-person, hands-on educational event in Guyana that creates the opportunity for nail technicians to have easy access to quality products. NSI delights in creating an uplifting, fun event that brings people together through a general love of the nail industry.”

Nail Technicians in Guyana who could not attend the training, are invited to participate in the Graduation Dinner and Networking Event, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7 pm, at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel. NSI Caricom MasterClass in Session The Networking Event will provide the opportunity to meet the educators from US, Canada, and South Africa, and interact with other business and industry professionals. Interested persons can learn about becoming a local NSI Sub-Distributor. Tickets for the Graduation Dinner and Networking Event are $12,000 GYD and can be obtained by calling +592- 622-2822.

