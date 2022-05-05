The Ministry of Agriculture reports that over 30 farmers attended the ‘Managing Soil for High Yield’ workshop.

The facilitator, Agricultural Officer Philbert Gould, said that plant nutrition depends heavily on soil fertility.

This particular indoor training is part of the theoretical instruction phase.

After an evaluation exercise with the farmers, Mr Gould elaborated on the importance of soil management for high yields.

Training took place on Tuesday 26th April 2022 at the Straker Resource Center in Layou.