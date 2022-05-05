Trending
Thursday, May 5

30 Farmers trained in ‘Managing Soil for High Yield’

Photos- Ministry of Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture reports that over 30 farmers attended the ‘Managing Soil for High Yield’ workshop.

 The facilitator, Agricultural Officer Philbert Gould, said that plant nutrition depends heavily on soil fertility.

 This particular indoor training is part of the theoretical instruction phase.

 After an evaluation exercise with the farmers, Mr Gould elaborated on the importance of soil management for high yields.

Training took place on Tuesday 26th April 2022 at the Straker Resource Center in Layou.

Share.

Lee Yan has worked in the media for 10 years, he covers various news events including sports.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply : St Vincent Times firmly discourages any statements that are libelous or incites others to violate our Terms of Use.