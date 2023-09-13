30th Annual CARAH Awards: Three Decades of Excellence

On Friday November 17th 2023, the 30th Annual Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Awards Gala will take place at the JW Marriott in Washington DC, hosted by the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS). The unveiling of honorees commences on October 1st, with continuous announcements building anticipation for the November 17th ceremony.

The theme, “A Celebration of Excellence and Service,” underscores this prestigious occasion’s purpose to acknowledge the substantial contributions and extraordinary accomplishments of Caribbean leaders across diverse industries and sectors such as but not limited to Arts, Entrepreneurship, Science and Technology, Sports and Community Service.

The CARAH Awards are a poignant celebration highlighting the rich cultural contributions and accomplishments of Caribbean Americans. Each year, we unite to honor exceptional individuals whose achievements have not only shaped the Caribbean American narrative but also left an indelible mark on our shared history. These awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on the exceptional talents and resilience of the Caribbean American diaspora, reinforcing the overarching mission of the National Caribbean American Heritage Month (NCAHM).

Dr. Claire Nelson, Founder and President of the ICS, an unwavering advocate for Caribbean American recognition, and the driving force behind the declaration of June as NCAHM, has spearheaded the CARAH Awards with a primary goal of showcasing outstanding individuals within the Caribbean American diaspora that have impacted American life and culture. For Dr. Nelson, this initiative is an integral part of the organization’s mission, ensuring that discussions about America’s future and immigration encompass a recognition of the profound historical connections between the United States and the Caribbean.

This mission holds particular significance in today’s context, as it emphasizes the importance of recognizing and commemorating the achievements of individuals with Caribbean lineage, especially in light of notable milestones like the election of a Vice-President of Jamaican heritage in the United States.

Since its inception in 1994, the CARAH Awards have been bestowed upon more than 150 distinguished leaders. Among the esteemed group of honorees includes individuals such as Susan Taylor, the former editor-in-chief of Essence magazine; Rita Marley, a celebrated icon in the world of reggae and a dedicated philanthropist; Dr. Velma Scantlebury, a trailblazing transplant surgeon; George Willie, who serves as the CEO of Bert Smith and Company; and Aubrey Stephenson, the CEO of Federal Management System.

In addition to these exceptional individuals, Friends of the Caribbean have also bestowed their honors upon prominent figures, including Congressman Charles Rangel, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Congressman Eliot Engel.

The entertainment segment of the CARAH Awards promises to be an epic experience, featuring the electrifying talents of the esteemed IMAGE Band from Washington DC. They will be joined by a dynamic ensemble of other high-energy performers who will showcase the vibrant rhythms of Caribbean culture. Together, these artists will create a pulsating sea of celebration that is sure to be a highlight for all attendees. Event collaborators include CaribNation TV, who will jointly produce the Gala for television broadcast.