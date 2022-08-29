32 clubs licensed to participate in the National Club Championships

The SVG Football Federation is pleased to announce that thirty -two clubs have been issued licenses to participate in the 2022/2023 National Club Championships.

Listed below are the clubs that have gained their licenses.

No. Premier Division First Division Second Division 1 Avenues United Bequia United FC 1998 Hillside FC 2 Awesome FC Camdonia Chelsea FC Brownstown United FC 3 BESCO Pastures FC Glenside Ballblazers DESCO FC 4 Hope International FC Greiggs FC Hill View FC 5 Jebelle FC Owia United FC K&R Strikers FC 6 Largo Height FC Parkside Rollers FC Roxdale FC 7 Layou FC Pride & Joy FC Sharpes FC 09 8 North Leeward Predators FC QCESCO Titans FC Sharpes FC 9 Sion Hill FC Richmond Hill United FC Strike Force FC 10 Sparta FC SVG Police 11 SV United FC Toni Store Jugglers FC 12 Volcanoes Fc

Club Licensing is an annual process the SVGFF embarks, as mandated by Concacaf, to ensure that clubs are operating within the requirements of the organization to gain the benefits associated with being a member.

A ceremony issuing the Club Licensing Certificates will be held before the kickoff of our upcoming tournament. The 2022/2023 edition of the National Club Championships is set to commence on Saturday 1st October.

The SVGFF congratulates the clubs for meeting the criteria as we continue to develop holistically our organization.