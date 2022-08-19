33 Children graduate from Fountain SDA Church vacation bible experience

After two years of cancellations due to the Covid-19 global health crisis, the Children’s Ministries Department of the Fountain Seventh-day Adventists Church led by Mrs Leonora Ambris braced the challenges and launched Vacation Bible Experience (VBX) 2022.

The program which ran from July 18th to 29th was conducted under the theme “Shields and Kings” with the main goal of pointing participants to Biblical Heroes from whom positive values and sound moral principles can be adopted for application in daily living.

The children eagerly journeyed from neighbouring communities to be immersed in a variety of engaging, fun and enriching activities. While great emphasis was placed in teaching Christian values, the organisers also sought to provide a holistic experience by incorporating arts and crafts, sporting activities and educational field trips.

There was a lot of excitement in the air at the graduation which was held on July 31st as parents, guardians and other supporters proudly applauded the children as they displayed their talents in song, poetry and dance.

To conclude the showcase, the upper floor of the church was transformed into an art gallery as masterpieces created by the children during the program were organized and displayed with pride; each item received a nod of approval from the attendants who also expressed how impressive the pieces were.

Assistant VBX Director Roslyn Marshall expressed deep gratitude to fellow teachers and assistants Allyson Horne, Esther Horne, Setranne McDonald, Leonora Ambris, Cheryl Prescott, Alyssa Patterson, Keneisha John, Monique Murray, Glenda Bacchus and Annique Patterson as well as multimedia technician Jelani Cumberbatch for their dedication and commitment to the children during the period. Special mention was also made of First Elder Anthony Patterson who invested a great deal of effort to make VBX a reality by responding to the call and filling the vacancy for VBX director, setting an example for the involvement of more men in these types of programs.

We congratulate the entire team for a successful execution, and look forward to more initiatives that would positively impact the children in our communities.