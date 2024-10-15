33-yro Charged for Defaming Bartender with Explicit Social Media Posts

On October 13, 2024, police arrested and charged Zarrieta Zavisha Wilson, a 33-year-old Self-Employed resident of Ottley Hall, with the offences of Defamation and two (2) counts of Cybercrimes.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully published defamatory remarks about a 38-year-old Bartender of Belair by stating, “Any man want (expletive) to buy, go by Bike Bar and ask for Barbie, that (expletive) love (expletive).” Furthermore, the accused was additionally charged with a second count of Cybercrime, for intentionally and without lawful excuse or justification and without the consent of the complainant, used a computer system to distribute the sexually explicit images of a 38-year-old Bartender of Belair, via the Facebook and WhatsApp platforms, that conveyed or contained personal identification information.

The offences were committed on October 10, 2024, between 12:00pm and 12:10pm.

Wilson appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 14, 2024, where she pleaded guilty to the charge of Defamation of Character.

The court scheduled sentencing for November 27, 2024. For the remaining charges, to which she pleaded not guilty, Wilson was granted composite bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety.

As part of her bail conditions, she is required to avoid any contact with the complainant and to report to the Central Police Station every Wednesday between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The matters have been adjourned to November 27, 2024, for trial.