35-year-old Diamond resident beaten in the head with cutlass

On Monday, October 24th, 2022, police arrested and charged Erskine Todd, 43 year Farmer of Diamond with the offence of Wounding.

Todd is accused of allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 35-year-old Mason of Diamond by beating him in his head with a cutlass.

The incident occurred at Diamond at about 6:50 pm on Saturday, October 8th, 2022.

Todd is expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF