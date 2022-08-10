36 children learn about the social history of Edinboro & Ottley Hall

From 25th July to 3rd August 2022, 36 children from the Edinboro and Ottley Hall community were given the opportunity to learn about the social history and built heritage of their community. It took the form of a Summer Programme-themed Loving and Caring for Our Community.

The participants were engaged in information gathering on such aspects of the community’s history like King Ja Ja, the Bungalows, Fort Charlotte, and unique community names such as Monte Bello Estate, Cox Heath and Ross Castle.

Participants were guided by facilitators who guided them in the construction of their family trees as well as to become engaged in the recycling of some everyday trash. Table mats, baskets, toys and candle stands are some of the items which have been produced.

The Summer Programme was organised by members of an Edinboro / Ottley Hall community group which is in formation. Supported for the delivery of the Summer Programme was made possible by persons/entities that shared the vision to positively empower the youths of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Summer Programme was convened at the Pan yard in Edinboro.