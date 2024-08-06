36-Year-Old Charged After Livestock Theft in Argle

On August 2, 2024, police arrested and charged Kala Henry, a 36-year-old Mason of Mesopotamia, with the offence of Praedial Larceny.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly had in his possession agricultural livestock and produce, specifically one (1) black bull cattle value $5,000.00 ECC – the property of a 55-year-old butcher of Arnos Vale – and at the time of obtaining same, he did not have a certificate of receipt.

The offence was committed in Argle between July 16, 2024 and July 20,2024.

Henry appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on August 5, 2024, where he pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety and the matter was adjourned to August 9,2024.