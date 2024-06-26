36-yro threatens to shoot 50-yro Chauncey man

Labourer arrested for making use of Threatening Language

On June 23, 2024 police arrested and charged Jamal Thomas, a 36-year-old Labourer of Chauncey with the offence of Threatening Language.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly in circumstances likely to cause a breach of the peace, made use of threatening language to a 50-year-old Assistant of Chauncey by saying “I will shoot you with a twelve (12) gauge shot gun”.

The offence occurred in Chauncey on January 16, 2024.

Thomas appeared before the Serious Offences Court on June 24, 2024 and pleaded not guilty. He was granted composite bail in the sum of $1000.00 with one surety. The defendant was ordered not to have any form of contact or interaction with the complainant and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for July 2,2024.