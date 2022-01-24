37 Vincentian Students Depart for the United Kingdom

On Wednesday 19th January 2022, thirty-seven (37) students departed Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to pursue studies at the University of Wales Trinity St. David, in the United Kingdom.

These students are a part of the first group selected for this scholarship program that is in its first year, making Wednesday’s departure a historic moment for the students and for education in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This great opportunity was made possible following intense negotiations between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and officials from the University of Wales. At the conclusion of negotiations, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines was able to secure forty (40) Undergraduate and fifteen (15) Post-Graduate degree offers.

The Post-Graduate degrees are offered fully online and are in the areas of Modern Literature; Master’s in Business Administration (MBA); Digital Skills for Health & Care Professionals; International Hotel Management; Modern Literature and Sustainability Leadership.

Over the next three (3) years, the Undergraduate students will undertake studies in the UK in the areas of Civil Engineering; Early Years Education & Care; English & History; English with Education Studies; Health, Nutrition & Lifestyle; International Development & Global Politics; History with Economics and Quantity Surveying. The areas of study offered were in keeping with the Government’s National Training Priority and Sustainable Development Goals.

The students’ departure was witnessed by their families and friends, as well as Chief Personnel Officer Mrs. Arlene Regisford-Sam and Director of Training (Ag.) Ms. LouAnne Thomas.