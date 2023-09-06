37-yro Chateaubelair man charged with wounding 9-year-old student

On September 04, police detained and charged Mantano Anthony, a 37-year-old Chauffeur of Chateaubelair, with Wounding.

Anthony is accused of unlawfully and deliberately hurting a nine (9) year old pupil at the same home with a flashlight on the right side of his head.

The incident occurred on January 21, at 6 p.m. in Chateaubelair.

On 5.9.23, he appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court and pled not guilty to the offence.

The case was postponed and will be heard at Chateaubelair Magistrate Court on September 20, 2023.

Source : RSVGPF