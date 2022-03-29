Almost 380 students tested positive for COVID during the first term

Close to 379 students in St Vincent and the Grenadines tested positive for (COVID-19) during the first school term that ran from October to December 2021.

Minister of Education Curtis King said the data collation has not yet been completed and more information would be available soonest.

King said among students in term 1 the figures show that there were 186 primary school students, 52 pre-schoolers and 141 secondary school students, a total of 379 students.

The Minister stated that the Ministry of Education continues to collaborate with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, teachers, and other staff members.

These include virtual learning, the wearing of masks, keeping physically distant from their peers, and others, and constantly washing and sanitising hands.