4 die as truck collides with minibus in Greenwich Park, Guyana

Police have confirmed that a total of four persons including a minibus driver perished in Monday’s accident at Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Dead are Vernon Prowell, 50, Margaret Kennedy, 72, Olga Reddy, 57, and Elvis Charles, 40.

The accident occurred at about 9.30 hrs. At the time, Prowell was the driver of minibus, BWW 8364. The three other victims were passengers of the bus.

The other vehicle involved in the accident was motor lorry GZZ 2285 driven by Ewart Stewart, 38.

According to a police statement, the motor lorry was proceeding east along the northern side of the public road, at an estimated fast rate of speed while approaching a pedestrian crossing.

The minibus was heading in the opposite direction.

“The lorry driver claims that a black motorcar, HD 1708 was proceeding in front of him in the said direction and made a sudden stop at the pedestrian crossing,” the police explained.

Upon noticing this, Stewart told the police he applied brakes and swerved to avoid colliding with the motorcar.

“In the process, the lorry collided with the right-side front portion of minibus, BWW 8364, which was proceeding in the opposite direction,” the police said.

As a result of the impact, the passengers of the bus received injuries about their bodies. They were taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where they all died while receiving medical treatment.

The police said Prowell and passengers and two other passengers, were transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for further treatment.

However, Prowell succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

“A breath analysis was conducted on the lorry driver, with a result of .00%,” the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.