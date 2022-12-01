4 teens accused of killing South Carolina man over Instagram discipline

Four young teenagers are accused of killing a South Carolina man execution-style after he punished them for their Instagram use by taking their computers away, according to local reports.

Three 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old hatched a plan to murder the victim, 38-year-old Larry Ingram Jr., on Nov. 14 after he reportedly punished two of them — who are related to him — by taking away their laptops, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Investigators said Ingram was displeased with how the teens were using Instagram.

The teens, angry over the discipline, allegedly lured Ingram to his death inside his Rock Hill home, Rock Hill police Detective Eric Olson testified at family court on Tuesday, according to the outlet.

The juveniles kicked and threw items at Ingram’s door until he stepped out into the hall of his apartment, the detective said.

Once in the hall, Ingram was shot in the back and fell to the floor, where he was shot again, Olson testified.

Olson described the killing as “an execution.”

Police recovered the suspected murder weapon, a Glock handgun, wrapped in clothing and hidden in woods nearby.

The teenagers were arrested hours after the deadly shooting and each was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They have been in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice since the arrests.

Three of the four appeared in court for the first time Tuesday, where Visiting Family Court Judge Kimaka Nichols-Graham ordered they remain detained, according to the Observer.

Prosecutors have requested the court try the three teens as adults.

The fourth suspect is expected to have a court detention hearing in the coming days.

