St Vincent and the Grenadines receives largest single shipment of urea

40,000 sacks of Venezuelan urea arrive in SVG

On November 13, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines saw the arrival of the largest single shipment of urea in the island’s history. This is a gift from the Venezuelan government and the Venezuelan people.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves pledged to make urea free for all farmers in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. After returning from discussions in Venezuela with President Maduro, this statement was made.

Hon. Saboto Caesar and H.E Francisco Perez, the Ambassador from Venezuela to SVG today led a delegation including Dr. Jean Saville Cummings and the senior officers of the Ministry of Agriculture to observe the offloading of the vessel.

Minister Caesar in an API live stream quoted revolutionary Che Guevara, “when the extraordinary begins to be ordinary, then you are sure that you are in a revolution” in declaring that we are officially in a Food Production Revolution in SVG.

He encouraged farmers to meet with the owners of unused land and work out lease arrangements so that we can advance the exponential increase in production needed to reduce our food import bill and increase exports.

The distribution of the first batch of urea to farmers is expected to begin within the next 48hrs. The Ministry of Agriculture has pledged to provide regular updates regarding the distribution. The urea is stored in 100lb sacks.