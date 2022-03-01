40yro Chef charged with wounding fisherman, New Montrose man stabbed

On 27.02.2022, police arrested and charged Sheldon Moses, 34-year-old Farmer of Vermont with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 25 year old Self-employed of New Montrose by stabbing him on the right side of his chest with a pair of scissors. The incident occurred at China Town, Kingstown at about 4:30 pm on 23.02.2022.

The Accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday, February 28, 2022, to answer the charge and plead not guilty. Bail was granted in the sum of two thousand, five hundred dollars with one surety. The matter was adjourned to May 23, 2022.

(2)

On Monday, February 28th, 2022, police arrested and charged Ronald Isaacs, 40 year old Chef of McKies Hill with the offence of Wounding with Intent as a consequence of a shooting incident that occurred at Murrays Village on 24.02.2022.

Investigations revealed that on 24.02.22 at about 8:41 pm, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 46 year Fisherman of Murrays Village by shooting him in his right leg with a gun.

The Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Magistrate Court on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to answer the charge and plead not guilty. Bail was granted in the sum of five thousand dollars ($5000.00) with one surety and he was ordered to report to Central Police Station every Wednesday between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. He was also ordered to surrender all travel documents and stop notices were placed at all Ports of Entry/Departure. The matter was adjourned to April 28, 2022.