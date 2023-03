40 year old Charged with Assaulting of a Student

On 27.03.23, Police arrested and charged Kenroy Scott, 40 year old Technician of Sion Hill with the offence of Assault.

Investigation revealed that the accused assaulted a 15 year old Student of Sion Hill by squeezing her neck and boxing her on both sides of her face with his hands at Sion Hill at about 5:20 pm on 21.03.23.

Scott is to appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF