41 Vincentians Complete Chainsaw Operation Certification

41 Vincentians Certified in Chainsaw Operation and Maintenance

41 Vincentians have been certified in chainsaw operation and maintenance during a graduation ceremony hosted by the Economic Planning Division, Forestry Department, and National Qualification Department in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The graduates were recognised at a ceremony on July 24, 2024, which included 13 forestry officers and 28 trainees, one of whom was female.

The ceremony emphasised the value of skilled labour, safety, and continuing education, as well as the certification’s regional acceptance.

The program, which used the PLAR tool, included professional trainers with 2 to 33 years of expertise.

The 28 participants earned a Level 2 National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) in Chainsaw and Repairs following 75 hours of training from late April to June 2024.