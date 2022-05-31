42yro Roseau man beaten, vendor boxed in the face

On 28.5.22 Police arrested and charged Jomarl John, a 28-year-old Vendor of Arnos Vale with Assault Bodily Harm, and Wounding.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly assaulted, a 42-year-old Security Guard of Roseau by beating him about his body.

He was also charged for allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 21-year-old vendor of Rockies by boxing her across her face with his hands. The incident occurred on 30.4.22 at about 6:35 am in Kingstown.

John appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charges and plead not guilty. Station bail was continued and the matter was adjourned to 2nd August 2022.