5 Clare Valley residents die in tragic, Sandy Bay, van accident

Five residents of Clare Valley lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in Sandy Bay, Northen St Vincent, on Sunday 11 September.

Giovann Barker, Elvis Harold, Khalil Robin, Ishmel Bruce, and Kenroy Haywood are all dead.

The St Vincent Times obtained a video earlier today showing bodies trapped in the mangled wreck, mostly men.

A total of nine people were transported to Georgetown Medical Complex, four of whom are in critical condition. Several of the critically ill patients have been transferred to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Kingstown.

According to early reports, the vehicle’s brakes may have failed. The driver is reported to have sustained injuries.

As we understand, the omnibus with mourners on board was en route from the South Leeward village of Clare Valley to Owia. There, they would have attended Rohan Rawlins’ funeral.

On August 15, Rohan Rawlins, a fisherman from Owia, was shot to death at the new Lowmans Bay housing scheme.