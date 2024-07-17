5 Major Therapies Used in PHP for Alcohol Addiction

A partial hospitalization program (PHP) is a structured mental health treatment program that involves at least 20 hours of individual or group counseling sessions per week. These treatment programs may include medication management, individual and group therapy, and other treatment modalities. PHPs offer a host of benefits, including psychosocial support and individual treatment, both of which help patients develop coping skills and prevent relapse.

When it comes to treating alcohol addiction, PHPs offer a more intensive level of care than IOPs, making them a better choice for individuals who need more support and structure in their journey to recovery. In fact, PHP for alcohol addiction can help patients improve their communication skills, self-esteem, and strength to manage withdrawal symptoms. If you or your loved one is planning to attend a PHP, your therapist may suggest some of these therapies to manage and treat the addiction problem.

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) focuses on changing the thought process that leads a patient to make unhealthy behavior choices like excessive alcohol use. A licensed mental health professional generally administers CBT. Under their supervision, they help a person suffering from alcohol addiction to set goals and fulfill the following objectives:

Improvement in communication skills

Achieve the set goals

Work on interpersonal skills

Implement stress management techniques

CBT is generally considered the most effective therapy in treating conditions like alcohol addiction. Several studies suggest that CBT can help people reach their specific treatment goals. Moreover, this therapy is adaptable and can be combined with other treatment modalities.

Contingency Management

In this behavioral therapy, the patient is rewarded when they accomplish certain milestones in recovery. On the other hand, they receive contingencies when they do not meet the goals. However, they are appropriate and positive in the context of the program. For example, a positive contingency may be asking the patient to spend more time in an early recovery group. Studies suggest that contingency management often leads to positive results and reduces the misuse of alcohol. It also increases attendance in treatment programs.

Family Therapy

The medical professionals in the partial hospitalization program often use family therapy and marital therapy for alcohol abuse, as the condition impacts the whole family. Anyone in the family or someone the patient considers a loved one can attend this therapy and learn new skills that can promote the patient’s recovery process. The therapist helps the person improve communication skills, address family issues, set healthy boundaries, and heal relationships. This therapy helps families discover the strengths of each member and teaches them to listen and communicate more effectively.

Relapse Prevention

In this mode of PHP treatment, the patient is taught relapse prevention skills. The patient learns strategies to manage their issues in early recovery and avoid relapsing once they leave treatment. This mode of treatment is offered in both group and individual activities. It helps the patients identify their triggers, learn coping skills, boost self-esteem, practice alcohol refusal, and resolve conflict. Relapse prevention programs allow a person suffering from alcohol addiction to avoid a relapse by making lifestyle changes. People participating in these programs are more likely to learn stronger avoidance behaviors that result in sustained abstinence.

Holistic Therapies

Holistic therapies, or alternative therapies, are individualized plans supporting healing. They focus on teaching the patient how to be present and aware of their body at the moment using mindfulness-based approaches, such as yoga and meditation. Art and music therapy also utilize creativity to help the patient progress in treatment. The goal is to help the patient consciously avoid triggers and learn coping skills to eliminate risks. Based on the severity of your condition, the therapist may create a unique plan to aid your recovery process.

Conclusion

Partial hospitalization programs have several advantages over intensive outpatient programs. If you or your loved one is struggling with alcohol addiction or experiencing negative emotions when you do not drink, you should schedule an assessment with a licensed medical professional. Based on the diagnosis, they can suggest which PHP therapy will work best for you and help you return to normal life.