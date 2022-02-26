5 National records broken at Gallagher swimming championships

Swimmers from Black Sands Swim Squad (BSSS) took part in the SVG Gallagher Invitational National Swimming Championships held from 17th to 20th February 2022.

A total of five National records were broken by BSSS swimmers at the meet.

In the boys 13-14 age group, Brandon George broke the 200m backstroke record in a time of 2:23.19.

Swimming in the girls 15 and over age category, both Tia Gun-Munro and Mya DeFreitas broke the 200m freestyle record. Gun-Munro recording a time of 2:22.37 and DeFreitas setting the new record at a time of 2:18.84.

Bryson George and Kenale Alleyne set new National records in the boys 15 and over 100m butterfly. Alleyne recording a time of 1:01.48 and George setting the new record in a time of 1:01.42.

Alleyne also went on to win the sprint challenge in the boys 13 and over category along with Kennice Greene winning the girls 13 and over.

Alleyne then concluded the meet successfully winning the boys 15 and over overall age group champion trophy.

The other age group champions were:

Girls 11-12 Eltonique Leonard

Boys 11-12 Tyler Robinson

Girls 13-14 Jamie Joachim

Boys 13-14 Brandon George

Girls 15 and over Abigail Deshong

Black Sands Swim Squad ended the competition winning the trophy as overall club champions for the last four consecutive years.

The next competition for the swimmers of BSSS will be at the Barbados National Championships in March. BSSS Head Coach Kyle Dougan said “On behalf of BSSS and the SVG Swimming Federation, I would like to thank Gallagher Insurance Brokers for their continued support of swimming in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. I would also like to congratulate Blue Marlins Swimming Club and Bequia Rising Stars Swimming Club for their great efforts in the competition.”