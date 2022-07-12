5 to represent SVG at World Athletics U20 games in Colombia

A five-member team from St. Vincent and the Grenadines will compete at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships, which will be held in Cali, Colombia, from August 1—6.

Silver and bronze medalists from the Carifta Games, Uroy Ryan in the Long Jump and Amal Glasgow in the 400m, make up the team.

Kyle Lawrence, who won the bronze medal in the 100m at the 2021 NACAC U18 Games, will compete in the 100m, while Devonric Mac, who won two gold medals at the 2022 Whitsuntide Games in the 100m and 200m, will compete in the 200m.

l-arm Nicholas, a triple jumper from the USA, will be the lone female to make the trip to wear the national colors.