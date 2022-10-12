500 killed, 1.4 million displaced by floods in Nigeria

At least 500 people have been killed in Nigeria floods so far in 2022, as the West African country felt the brunt of heavy rainfall.

The figure was announced on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, who also noted that more than 1.4 million people had been displaced and 90,000 homes either partially or completely destroyed by the floods.

“It is on record that over 1.4 million persons were displaced, with about 500 persons reported dead, 790,254 persons moved out of their locations, while 1,546 persons were injured,” local Premium Times news outlet quotes Sani-Gwarzo.

“Similarly, 44, 099 houses were partially damaged, 45,249 houses, totally damaged, 76,168 hectares of farm lands were partially destroyed, while 70, 566 hectares of farm lands were completely destroyed.”

Premium Times reports that 31 Nigeria states have experienced flooding in 2022, including Kogi, Jigawa, Kebbi and Bayelsa.

Emergency services say the flooding experienced this year is the worst on record since 2012.

Sani-Gwarzo said the federal government has approved emergency management plans to mitigate the impact of the flood nationwide.

Nigeria has been dogged by destructive floods for years, often causing loss of lives and massive destruction of property and farmlands.

The latest incident on record was that of a boat accident in the southeastern part of the country which left 76 people dead last week.

The accident occurred Friday in an area of Anambra state ravaged by flooding.

Source : CGTN