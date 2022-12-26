52 suspected Haitian nationals detained in Turks and Caicos

llegal Migrant Sloop Intercepted – 52 Persons Detained

Fifty-two persons, believed to be Haitian nationals, have been detained during a maritime security interception operation undertaken by the Marine Branch of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.

Those detained include; 47 males, four females and one minor.

The illegal migrants were held yesterday (23rd December) evening at 11.46 pm.

Preliminary reports state that Marine Branch officers acting on information received from the Radar Station, intercepted one illegal migrant vessel south from West Harbour Bluff.

The sloop and those persons on board were handed over to the TCI Regiment and Immigration Enforcement Officers.

Additionally, yesterday (December 23rd) Marine Branch officers recovered an empty vessel drifting two miles off Providenciales. The vessel was escorted to South Dock.

Source : TCI Police