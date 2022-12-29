53 candidates to compete in Antigua’s January 18th election

53 candidates successfully submitted their applications to be included on the ballot for the general election scheduled for next month, according to the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission.

Candidates from the 16 Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) electoral districts and the one in Barbuda.

Only candidates for the 16 Antigua seats have been submitted by the United Progressive Party (UPP) and the freshly formed Democratic National Alliance (DNA).

There is only one candidate that the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) has put forth.

There will be three independent candidates running as well.

The ABLP’s candidacy of Rawdon Turner for the St. Peter, now held by independent candidate and former party member Asot Micheal, caused some controversy.

According to a recent court decision, the ABLP tribunals established to punish Michael violated the party’s charter.

Michael stated in a statement that he intended to go back to court to have the issue resolved.