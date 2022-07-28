53-year-old labourer beats woman with cutlass in Glen

On Wednesday 27 July, police arrested and charged Kerwin McDowall, 53-year-old Labourer of Glen with the offence of Actual Bodily Harm.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly assaulted a 34-year-old Secretary of the same address by beating her about her body with a cutlass causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The incident occurred in Glen on 21.05.22 at about 11:35 am.

McDowall is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Police also on Wednesday arrested and charge Delano Richardson, 38-year-old Labourer of Glen with the offence of Burglary.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 52-year-old Domestic of Fairbaine Pasture as a trespasser and stole one (1) black and yellow Ingco Chainsaw, valued at ECC $1,880.00, the property of the virtual complainant.

The incident occurred in Fairbaine Pasture between 9:00 am on 19.6.22 and 2:00 pm on 26.7.22.

Richardson is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.