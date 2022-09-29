55 additional Vincentians hired by Sandals Resorts International

Another 55 Vincentians were hired by Sandals resorts International on Thursday 29 September.

This group will head to Saint Lucia and Turks & Caicos before returning home to work at Buccament once the resort is completed late next year, according to Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves.

“A major highlight of this week’s recruitment drive was Shakeen Antoine’s presence, who was part of the original 70 Vincentians who left last year. As a result of Shakeen’s success at TCI, she is now part of the recruitment team back in SVG”, Gonsalves said.

In November, Sandals plans to hire another group of Vincentians, according to Gonsalves.

As Gonsalves noted, Sandals is well on its way to hiring 500 Vincentians even before the resort opens on the island’s southwest coast.