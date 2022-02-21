Monday, February 21

58yro man of Harmony Hall stabbed multiple times in back and shoulder

POLICE PRESS RELEASE
Posted By St Vincent Times

On 20.02.2022, police arrested and charged Malix Cuffy, 25-year-old Labourer of Harmony Hall with two counts of wounding with intent.

According to investigations, on 17.02.22, the Accused allegedly wound a 58-year-old Chauffeur of the same address by stabbing him multiple times in his back and on his shoulder with a knife.

The Accused was additionally charged with wounding a 50-year-old supervisor also of Harmony Hall by stabbing her about her body with a knife. The incidents occurred at Harmony Hall.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court for arraignment.

MEANWHILE 

On 19.02.2022, police arrested and charged Farax Prescott, 43-year-old unemployed of Kingstown with attempting to introduce prohibited articles into her Majesty’s Prison.

According to investigations, on 10.02.2022 the Accused allegedly attempted to introduce into Her Majesty’s Prison – one black plastic bag containing two (2) cellular phones, one black adapter, one black and white phone charger, a quantity of marijuana, cigarette lighters, wrapping paper, one pack of razor blades and a bottle containing a liquid substance which are prohibited articles. The incident occurred at Pauls Avenue at about 10:00 pm on 10.02.2022.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

