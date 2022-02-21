58yro man of Harmony Hall stabbed multiple times in back and shoulder

On 20.02.2022, police arrested and charged Malix Cuffy, 25-year-old Labourer of Harmony Hall with two counts of wounding with intent.

According to investigations, on 17.02.22, the Accused allegedly wound a 58-year-old Chauffeur of the same address by stabbing him multiple times in his back and on his shoulder with a knife.

The Accused was additionally charged with wounding a 50-year-old supervisor also of Harmony Hall by stabbing her about her body with a knife. The incidents occurred at Harmony Hall.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court for arraignment.

MEANWHILE

On 19.02.2022, police arrested and charged Farax Prescott, 43-year-old unemployed of Kingstown with attempting to introduce prohibited articles into her Majesty’s Prison.

According to investigations, on 10.02.2022 the Accused allegedly attempted to introduce into Her Majesty’s Prison – one black plastic bag containing two (2) cellular phones, one black adapter, one black and white phone charger, a quantity of marijuana, cigarette lighters, wrapping paper, one pack of razor blades and a bottle containing a liquid substance which are prohibited articles. The incident occurred at Pauls Avenue at about 10:00 pm on 10.02.2022.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.