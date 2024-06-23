Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake rocks Venezuela and Trinidad.

Trinidad and Venezuela Quake Sends Tremors Across St. Vincent and the Eastern Caribbean

A magnitude-6.2 earthquake that rocked Trinidad and Venezuela was also felt in St. Vincent and other Eastern Caribbean islands on Saturday night.

Residents in Diamonds, Brighton, Georgetown, and other villages along the SVG’s eastern coast reportedly felt the effects of the quake.

UWI, SRC (Automatic Earthquake Location)

Date and time:

2024-06-22 11:58 p.m. (local time)

2024-06-23 03:58 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

6.2

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.83N

Longitude: 62.37W

Depth: 46 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Carúpano, Venezuela, 97 km, ENE

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 97 km, WNW

San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, 119 km, NW

Distance and direction to the epicentre

Disclaimer: This preliminary location has been automatically calculated by computer algorithms. It is subject to potential revisions pending evaluation by SRC analysts.