6 Trinidadian nationals arrested and charged in Anderson Peters matter

Six Trinidadian Nationals were arrested and charged today Friday 12th August 2022, in connection with the incident involving Anderson Peters, which occurred on board the Harbour Master Vessel on Wednesday last, in St. George’s, Grenada.

John Alexander, 55 years, Deckhand of Arima, Mikhail John, 35 years, Sailor of San Juan, Noel Cooper, 42 years, Captain of Gurpe, Lance Wiggins, 45 years, Sailor of Cocorite and Sheon Jack, 28 years, Sailor of Cocorite were all charged with one count each of Grievous Harm and Stealing, while Abiola Benjamin, 40 years, Operations Manager/Police Officer of Maraval was charged for Assault on Anderson Peters.

Alexander, John, Cooper, Wiggins and Jack were also charged for Causing Harm to Kiddon Peters, the brother of Anderson Peters.

All of the accused individuals are scheduled to appear in court on Monday 15th August, 2022.