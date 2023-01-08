6-year-old girl shot dead in Sangre Grande, Trinidad

This morning in Sangre Grande, Trinidad, a six-year-old child was fatally shot.

According to Loop News, the family of the six-year-old was awakened by the sounds of dogs barking at around 2:05 am today as they were sleeping at a relative’s house on Blake Avenue in Sangre Grande.

A 34-year-old man checked the CCTV system and saw three males approaching the northern side of the yard while wearing camouflage gear and carrying objects that looked like weaponry.

The men then started yelling, “Police! Police!” Unlock the door.

Then he informed the family, and there were numerous audible explosions.

The family took cover and awaited the end of the gunfire.

But they quickly discovered that four family members, including the 6-year-old kid, had been shot.

A 26-year-old lady was shot in the left foot, a 34-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder, and a 45-year-old guy was shot in the chest.

The injured were taken urgently to the Sangre Grande District Hospital after an alarm was raised, which alerted the police and paramedics.

However, the six-year-old girl passed away from her wounds this morning around 3:15.

Over 63 rounds of various ammunition, including 5.56mm shells and 12 gauge cartridges, were found by crime scene investigators at the shooting scene.

According to preliminary information, this incident was gang-related because one of the victims of the gunshot was reportedly known to the authorities.

Source : Loop News