600 Fully Vaccinated Persons In SVG Have Contracted COVID-19

Six hundred fully vaccinated persons in St Vincent and the Grenadines have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The data was made public by the Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health, Shanika John, while speaking on NBC Radio.

John said this is an overall number extracted from the six thousand plus persons who have contracted the virus on the island.

“We have little over six hundred persons who have contracted the virus; this is not reflected on our dashboard. However, we will see if it can be included.

“We do track once we receive information from vaccination sites, and the number is much lower versus those who are unvaccinated”.

According to the CDC, most people who get COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

However, since vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection, some fully vaccinated people will still get COVID-19.

An infection of a fully vaccinated person is referred to as a “vaccine breakthrough infection.”

A study in Washington state gathered data from over 4 million fully vaccinated people. The data showed a rate of about 1 in five thousand experienced a breakthrough infection between January 17 and August 21, 2021. Some populations have shown breakthrough infection rates of approximately 1 in 100 fully vaccinated people.

Breakthrough coronavirus infections can cause mild or moderate illness. Still, the chances of serious COVID-19 are meager, especially for people who are not living with a chronic health condition, according to the CDC.

St Vincent and the Grenadines recorded their first fully vaccinated death on January 5, 2022.

The latest data shows seven hundred and thirty-six active cases, while the island has recorded six thousand three hundred and forty-seven since the pandemic started in March of 2020.