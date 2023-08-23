62-yro retiree of Lowmans Hill struck in the face with steel pot

On Monday, August Sidroy Bowens, a 33-year-old laborer from Lowmans Hill, was charged with wounding.

Bowens is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 62-year-old retiree of the same address by striking him in the face with a steel pot. The offense was committed in Lowmans Hill at about 8:30 p.m. on August 11.

Bowens appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and pleaded not guilty.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2000.00 EC with one surety.

He was also ordered not to have any contact with the complaint. The matter was adjourned to Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

