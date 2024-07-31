64-yro Kingstown man charged with theft of phones and bank cards

  Kingstown resident charged with theft

On July 30, 2024, police arrested and charged Dwight John, a 64-year-old resident of Kingstown, with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly stole a quantity of items including cells phones, bank cards and driver’s license valuing $1,770 ECC and $400.00 USD, the property of a 39- year-old business woman of Union Island.

The offence was committed on July 29, 2024 in Kingstown. John is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

