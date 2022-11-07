On 4.11.22, police arrested and charged Danroy Williams, 22-year-old Labourer of Questelles with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 69-year-old Farmer of Stubbs by stabbing him with a knife in his back.

The incident occurred at Little Toyko at about 4:30 pm on 20.5.22.

Williams is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF