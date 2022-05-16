A delegation of the provisional training squad for the National Senior Men’s Team ‘Vincy Heat’ left the island on 10th May 2022 to compete in two international friendlies against Dominica in preparation for the Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers.

The first match took place on Thursday 12th May resulting in a 2 – 1 loss for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

However, the SVGFF wishes to inform the public that the mandatory Pre-Match Covid testing conducted on our travelling delegation on Saturday 14th May 2022 indicated that seven players and a member of the management team tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The eight individuals are all isolated and in good general health.

We are in communication with the Dominica Football Association and the medical personnel assigned to the team to ensure the affected persons are given the best care possible.

The SVGFF will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates.