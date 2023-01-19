72 PRISON INMATES GRADUATE FROM SKILLS TRAINING PROGRAMS

Seventy-two prison inmates housed at the Belle Isle Correctional Facility graduated from skills training programs such as Bamboo Craft Making, Small Appliance Repair and Tie Dyeing. The graduation ceremony was held on Tuesday January 17th, 2023 at the Belle Isle Correctional Facility.

“These programs are for you” said Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP), Julian Clarke as he encouraged the inmates to take advantage of programs offered by the Adult and Continuing Education Department.

Clarke said the mandate of the prison is to ensure that security and rehabilitation is provided, and to give inmates the tools to reintegrate into society upon release.

Director of Adult and Continuing Education, Kathleen Jeffers echoed ASP Clarke’s remarks by commending the inmates for completing the program, as well as the management and staff of the Belle Isle Correctional Facility.

Jeffers told the graduates that they “belong to society” and it is important that when they are reintegrated into society that they have a profitable skill to make a living.

Guest Speaker, Pastor Brent St. Jean reminded the inmates that “Skillset without the mindset is not as valuable”. He said developing a skill in isolation is insufficient but developing healthy goals and having a plan as a mindset is vital.

Pastor St. Jean spoke of his challenging childhood and the obstacles he overcame to be successful. He told the graduates to not be deterred by the negativity they may encounter on the outside. \

Prison Inmate, Luke Williams spoke about his journey to educate himself while incarcerated, having completed eight educational programs as he prepares to reintegrate and contribute to society. He thanked the authorities and Adult and Continuing Education for giving him the opportunity to advance himself.

Williams in an effort to inspire other inmates emphasized that opportunities for advancement are presented at the Correctional Facility, adding that it is important to participate in the programs.

Bamboo Craft Making and Small Appliance Repair ran from April to November 2022 with Thirteen and Eighteen students respectively, while Tie Dyeing ran for a duration of eight weeks with Forty- one inmates.

