73% of Guns Recovered in Caribbean Traced Back to United States

New GAO Report on Gun Trafficking: 73% of Guns Recovered in Caribbean Can Be Traced Back to United States

Today, Rep. Joaquin Castro (TX-20), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (NY-05), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Sen. Majority Whip Dick Durbin (Ill.), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, led the release of a new report from the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) that examines the role of U.S. firearms in Caribbean arms trafficking. The report found that nearly three-quarters of firearms recovered from the Caribbean and traced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) could be sourced back to the United States, with many originating from U.S. retail sales.

A bicameral group of top Foreign Affairs, Homeland Security, and Judiciary Democrats joined Castro, Meeks, and Durbin in releasing this report, including Reps. Bennie Thompson (MS-02), Ranking Member of the House Homeland Security Committee, Lou Correa (CA-46), Ranking Member of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement, Dan Goldman (NY-10), Seth Magaziner (RI-02), Ranking Member of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement and Intelligence, and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20), Co-Chair of the House Haiti Caucus.

Key findings in today’s report include:

73% of firearms recovered from 25 Caribbean countries and tracked by ATF’s eTrace system between 2018 – 2022 could be sourced to the United States. Among these firearms, 45 percent could be sourced back to an initial retail purchase in the United States, with most sales originating in Florida, Texas, and Georgia.

Handguns represented the majority (88 percent) of firearms recovered and traced from the Caribbean. During the study period from 2018 to 2022, the number of long guns submitted for tracing across the Caribbean nearly tripled from five percent to fifteen percent of all weapons examined.

A full copy of the report can be found here .

“The most effective way to address violence and instability in the Caribbean is to prevent U.S. guns from falling into the hands of criminals,” said Congressman Joaquin Castro, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere. “During my time on the Foreign Affairs Committee, I’ve met with dozens of leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean who plead with the United States to stop the gun trafficking that is wreaking havoc on their countries. Today’s report from the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office demonstrates how criminal organizations across the Caribbean source their weapons from the United States in a deadly trade that has contributed to the collapse of Haitian society and devastating loss of life across the region. The Biden-Harris administration has taken important steps to curb gun trafficking, including through strict enforcement of penalties in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and the subsequent establishment of a Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions at the Department of Justice. To continue this progress, Congress must pass my Americas Regional Monitoring of Arms Sales (ARMAS) Act, which mobilizes resources across the federal government to disrupt firearms trafficking from the United States. No approach to the challenges facing our hemisphere can be complete without a comprehensive strategy to end gun trafficking. I hope the next administration will treat this issue with the gravity it deserves.”

“Leaders across the Caribbean have long called on the United States to address the pernicious effects of arms trafficking from our shores to their countries. These weapons destabilize communities and compound the challenges faced by our Caribbean neighbors, enabling gangs and transnational criminal networks to perpetrate crime that undermines U.S. national security and regional stability. We must invest in efforts to stem the flow of illicit weapons from our shores to the Caribbean. Doing so will protect communities in the United States, Caribbean and wider Western Hemisphere,” said Ranking Member Gregory W. Meeks.

“Enabled by the NRA and Republican extremists, our country’s lax gun laws have created a vicious cycle of firearms trafficking to international drug cartels and criminal organizations, recklessly destabilizing countries throughout the region. Today’s report demonstrates the severity of this phenomenon, which unleashes violence, drug trading, and chaos in its wake. We need to stem the ‘iron river’ of firearms trafficking and pass additional commonsense gun safety legislation. I stand ready to do so with any of my colleagues ready to fight this fight,” said Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“As this report shows, the overwhelming majority of guns recovered in the Caribbean were trafficked from the United States. We need to ensure that guns from the U.S. are not getting in the hands of the cartels and criminal organizations. Our homeland security depends on it,” said Congressman Bennie Thompson, Ranking Member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

“As this nonpartisan report highlights, nearly three-quarters of firearms recovered in the Caribbean can be traced back to the United States, underscoring the urgent need for stronger action to combat arms trafficking. We must strengthen screening and enforcement at our ports and hold bad actors accountable for smuggling firearms into the region. That’s why I introduced the Caribbean Arms Trafficking Causing Harm (CATCH) Act — to build on the progress we made with the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act by specifically targeting illegal gun exports to the Caribbean. Together, these efforts will help curb the flow of deadly weapons, reduce violence, and enhance security for our neighbors and ourselves,” said Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Co-Chair of the House Haiti Caucus.

“Illicit firearms trafficking from the U.S. is fueling violence in Caribbean countries including Haiti, destabilizing the region and causing a growing number of people to flee their home countries for their safety,” said Congressman Seth Magaziner, Ranking Member of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement and Intelligence. “We need double down on efforts that will crack down on illicit firearms trafficking and stop cartels from spreading violence using U.S. weapons.”

Background

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Caribbean countries accounted for six of the world’s 10 highest national murder rates in 2021, with the majority of homicides stemming from gun violence. Data from the Small Arms Survey indicates that legal civilian firearm ownership rates in the Caribbean are relatively low, with gun laws and regulations that are restrictive by global standards. Nevertheless, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has reported a significant increase in the quantity, caliber, and type of firearms illegally trafficked from the U.S. to the Caribbean. Particularly in Haiti, the flow of illicit firearms from the United States has facilitated the growth of violent gangs and contributed to increasing displacement and U.S.-bound emigration.

In 2022, Congress passed, and President Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which created new federal criminal offenses for firearms trafficking. More than 500 defendants have been charged to date under these new provisions. In 2023, the Department of Justice appointed a Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions to elevate regional firearms trafficking investigations and prosecutions. In today’s report, GAO recommended that the State Department additionally establish indicators specific to firearms trafficking in the Results Framework for the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI), a longstanding security cooperation partnership between the United States and thirteen Caribbean countries. The State Department has concurred with GAO’s recommendation.