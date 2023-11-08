73-year-old man killed in Anguilla after being struck by vehicle

Elderly pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle Anguilla

Anguilla police are investigating an incident in which a 73-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed.

Henville Carty of North Hill has been identified as the dead.

According to the Royal Anguilla Police Force, Carty was struck by a vehicle while strolling down The Farrington main route on the night of October 31.

Carty was sent to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he died a few days later from his injuries.

The police department is asking the public for help with any information that could aid in the ongoing investigation.