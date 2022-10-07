Over $8 million paid to Volcano-affected residents in red, orange zones

A total of eight million dollars have already been distributed as income support to residents of the volcanic red and orange zones, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated on Wednesday.

According to Gonsalves, so far $8.129 million has been distributed to families through the Volcano Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP).

“In the first four months of the programme, more than $8 million was spent, and 4,923 bank cards were given out to families in the orange and red zones”.

Some people have not received payments yet, but they will in due course, Gonsalves said.

In response to the 2021 volcanic eruptions in St Vincent and the Grenadines that affected thousands of people, the government sought World Bank funding for the project.